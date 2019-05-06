Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Within four decades since China undertook the ‘reform and opening-up’ policy, Shenzhen has transformed itself from a small farming town into a booming modern metropolis. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Shenzhen to adopt Singapore housing policy and drop Hong Kong model

  • Shenzhen plans to offer 1 million homes at as low as half of the prevailing market rate, according to a policy paper released last month
  • High cost of living seen as a factor driving away skilled workers
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Within four decades since China undertook the ‘reform and opening-up’ policy, Shenzhen has transformed itself from a small farming town into a booming modern metropolis. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.