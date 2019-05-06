Within four decades since China undertook the ‘reform and opening-up’ policy, Shenzhen has transformed itself from a small farming town into a booming modern metropolis. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen to adopt Singapore housing policy and drop Hong Kong model
- Shenzhen plans to offer 1 million homes at as low as half of the prevailing market rate, according to a policy paper released last month
- High cost of living seen as a factor driving away skilled workers
Topic | China property
