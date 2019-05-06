Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong is aiming to cut carbon emissions by 26 to 36 per cent by 2030, mainly by converting coal-fired power plants to natural gas. Photo: Shutterstock
Markets

CLP’s plan to buy solar energy from village houses hits a snag

  • Of the 2,500 applications to sell renewable power to CLP, as many as 13 per cent may face delays or are indefinitely on hold
Topic |   CLP Group
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 6:32pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:09pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong is aiming to cut carbon emissions by 26 to 36 per cent by 2030, mainly by converting coal-fired power plants to natural gas. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.