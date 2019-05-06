Hong Kong is aiming to cut carbon emissions by 26 to 36 per cent by 2030, mainly by converting coal-fired power plants to natural gas. Photo: Shutterstock
CLP’s plan to buy solar energy from village houses hits a snag
- Of the 2,500 applications to sell renewable power to CLP, as many as 13 per cent may face delays or are indefinitely on hold
Topic | CLP Group
Hong Kong is aiming to cut carbon emissions by 26 to 36 per cent by 2030, mainly by converting coal-fired power plants to natural gas. Photo: Shutterstock