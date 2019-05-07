A flat in Tivoli Garden, in Tsing Yi, sold for a record HK$10 million on the open market. Photo: Handout
‘Sandwich class’ flat in Tsing Yi sells for record US$1.2 million as Hong Kong homebuyers get desperate
- Sale of a 706 sq ft flat at the 24-year-old Tivoli Garden in Tsing Yi beats previous record of HK$9.85 million for a 712 sq ft flat sold in the same estate last August
- Market observers say record sale price is not one-off and records will continue to be set
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A flat in Tivoli Garden, in Tsing Yi, sold for a record HK$10 million on the open market. Photo: Handout