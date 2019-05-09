Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Donald Trump, left, and Xi Jinping, China's president, shake hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Has Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ met its match in Xi Jinping’s long game? FBI’s former crisis negotiator breaks it down

  • James Massey, a former FBI crisis negotiator, said he is not convinced that US President Donald Trump has the ‘discipline or patience, or an appreciation for the strategic instruments that successful international relations require’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 11:00pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump, left, and Xi Jinping, China's president, shake hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The decline was a surprise, with analysts having expected a 3 per cent increase in exports, according to a Bloomberg survey. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s exports suffer surprise fall in April amid heightened trade war tensions with United States

  • Exports dropped by 2.7 per cent in April, countering a 14.2 per cent rise in March and an economic growth rate of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
  • US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent this week
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 12:39pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The decline was a surprise, with analysts having expected a 3 per cent increase in exports, according to a Bloomberg survey. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.