President Donald Trump, left, and Xi Jinping, China's president, shake hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Has Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ met its match in Xi Jinping’s long game? FBI’s former crisis negotiator breaks it down
- James Massey, a former FBI crisis negotiator, said he is not convinced that US President Donald Trump has the ‘discipline or patience, or an appreciation for the strategic instruments that successful international relations require’
Topic | US-China trade war
The decline was a surprise, with analysts having expected a 3 per cent increase in exports, according to a Bloomberg survey. Photo: AP
China’s exports suffer surprise fall in April amid heightened trade war tensions with United States
- Exports dropped by 2.7 per cent in April, countering a 14.2 per cent rise in March and an economic growth rate of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
- US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent this week
Topic | China economy
