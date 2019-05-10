Kai Tak’s former airport site will be redeveloped into Hong Kong’s second central business district. The commercial plot Area 4C Site 4 is on the right hand side of the photo, as of 3 May, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Developers are lukewarm on Kai Tak’s commercial plot as trade war impasse creates an anticlimax to a week of record home sales
- Commercial development of hotels, office towers and shopping centres are more capital intensive and require longer payback than building residential flats
- Zoning regulations on the latest commercial plot requires at least a third, and up to half, of the gross floor area to be set aside for a hotel of between 480 and 800 rooms
Topic | Hong Kong property
Kai Tak’s former airport site will be redeveloped into Hong Kong’s second central business district. The commercial plot Area 4C Site 4 is on the right hand side of the photo, as of 3 May, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong