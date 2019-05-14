People look out from the observation tower of the Marina Bay Sands amongst public and private residential apartment buildings in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong investors take advantage of a correction in Singapore’s property prices
- Singapore’s property prices have continued to fall since the last quarter of 2018, declining 0.7 per cent in the first three months of the year
- But market observers expect property prices to recover and rise by 5 per cent in the second half
Public housing in Singapore by its Housing and Development Board. Photo: Roy Issa
Why Hong Kong cannot copy Singapore’s approach to public housing
- Hong Kong’s struggles to house its population don’t just stem from its shortage of land, and looking to the Lion City as a model is unrealistic
