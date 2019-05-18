Prospective buyers at the sales office of Sun Hung Kai Properties’s Park Yoho Napoli project on Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long on 19 April 2019. Photo: SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s property bull run takes a surprise break as Sun Hung Kai’s Park Yoho Napoli flats in Yuen Long fail to sell out
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHK) sold 17 of the 144 flats at the Park Yoho Napoli project on Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long as of 3:30pm, agents said
- Napoli’s flop was a stark contrast to the frenzy two weekends ago when Hong Kong’s biggest Saturday launch in six years almost sold out
Topic | Hong Kong property
Wheelock Properties offered 500 flats at its Montara development in Lohas Park for sale on 4 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So.
Wheelock sets sales record for a single day’s turnover in Hong Kong’s biggest weekend launch in six years as buyers snap up flats
- Buyers snapped up 1,001 flats, or 87 per cent of 1,148 flats offered at Lohas Park, Tai Po and Ho Man Tin, as of 11pm
- Wheelock Properties sold all 500 flats at the Montara project for more than HK$4 billion in total, setting a record for a single day’s turnover
Topic | Hong Kong property
