SCMP
Chip making is one of 10 key sectors in which Beijing hopes its domestic players will catch up with global leaders and become self-sufficient by 2025. Photo: AFP
Business

China offers five-year tax breaks to chip makers, software developers to bolster industry as trade war stretches to tech

  • Semiconductor makers and software companies will be exempt from corporate taxes for two years and their taxes halved in the following three
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 9:15pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 22 May, 2019

Last week US President Donald Trump signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US

  • Last week the US president signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States
  • Talks to end the year-long trade war fell apart last month after the US increased tariffs on all Chinese goods, with Beijing responding with increases of their own
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:45pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 22 May, 2019

