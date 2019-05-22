Chip making is one of 10 key sectors in which Beijing hopes its domestic players will catch up with global leaders and become self-sufficient by 2025. Photo: AFP
China offers five-year tax breaks to chip makers, software developers to bolster industry as trade war stretches to tech
- Semiconductor makers and software companies will be exempt from corporate taxes for two years and their taxes halved in the following three
Topic | US-China trade war
Last week US President Donald Trump signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US
- Last week the US president signed an order that could restrict Chinese telecommunications companies from selling their equipment in the United States
- Talks to end the year-long trade war fell apart last month after the US increased tariffs on all Chinese goods, with Beijing responding with increases of their own
