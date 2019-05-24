Employees at the SMIC plant in Beijing. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s biggest chip maker, SMIC, to withdraw from New York Stock Exchange as trade spat with US spills over to tech sector
- The sudden move comes as Washington steps up efforts to cut off its technology from China
Topic | US-China trade war
Chip making is one of 10 key sectors in which Beijing hopes its domestic players will catch up with global leaders and become self-sufficient by 2025. Photo: AFP
China offers five-year tax breaks to chip makers, software developers to bolster industry as trade war stretches to tech
- Semiconductor makers and software companies will be exempt from corporate taxes for two years and their taxes halved in the following three
