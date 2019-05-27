A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Shanghai ends seven-day losing streak while Hang Seng Index falls on thin trading
- China traders shrug off concerns from China’s drop in April industrial profit – the biggest percentage decline since December 2015
- Financial, tech stocks boost Shanghai benchmark as investors pin hopes on more government support measures
Topic | Stocks
Profits in the car manufacturing sector slumped 25.9 per cent, as China’s car sales fell 15 per cent year-on-year in April, the 10th consecutive monthly decline. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial profits post biggest drop in nearly three and a half years
- April’s 3.7 per cent drop, the largest decline since December 2015, led by state-owned industrial firms, whose profits dropped 9.7 per cent
- Date comes as a further blow to the Chinese economy in the month before the escalation of the trade war with the United States
Topic | China economy
