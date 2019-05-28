Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Henderson Land Development’s chairman Lee Shau Kee. Photo SCMP
Business

Hong Kong’s second-wealthiest man Lee Shau-kee to retire as Henderson Land’s chairman after shareholders meeting on Tuesday

  • The city’s second-richest man will officially step down after Henderson Land’s annual general meeting on Tuesday
  • Valued at HK$215 billion (US$27 billion), Henderson Land is currently the second-largest Hong Kong property developer by market capitalisation
Topic |   Henderson Land
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 6:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Henderson Land Development’s chairman Lee Shau Kee. Photo SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.