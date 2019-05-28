Henderson Land Development’s chairman Lee Shau Kee. Photo SCMP
Hong Kong’s second-wealthiest man Lee Shau-kee to retire as Henderson Land’s chairman after shareholders meeting on Tuesday
- The city’s second-richest man will officially step down after Henderson Land’s annual general meeting on Tuesday
- Valued at HK$215 billion (US$27 billion), Henderson Land is currently the second-largest Hong Kong property developer by market capitalisation
