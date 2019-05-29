An investor monitors stock price movements in Shanghai on May 8, 2019. Photo: Agence-France Presse
Shanghai shares eke out small gain while Hong Kong stocks slip as recession fears resurface
- Hang Seng Index losses are 8.3 per cent so far this month amid US-China trade, tech flare-up
- Insurers help boost Shanghai benchmark after they get tax break
Employees at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Kweichow Moutai investors flock to distiller’s biggest ever shareholder meeting after outcry over sales unit plan
- Investors in the world’s biggest liquor maker are expected to bombard chairman Li Baofang with questions over share price outlook and plans to streamline sales
- Moutai stock has surged more than 50 per cent this year to an all-time high
