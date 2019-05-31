Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A builder works at the construction site of residential buildings in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on August 18, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
Stock Talk

Explainer: What foreign investors need to know about China’s property market as MSCI adds to A-shares’ weighting

  • As MSCI added to A-shares’ weight in its index, international investors will be more exposed to 14 new mainland-listed developers
  • Bigger weight expected to boost prices of these shares, analyst says
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 7:30am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 7:47am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A builder works at the construction site of residential buildings in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on August 18, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.