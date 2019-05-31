Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended May trade with a 9.42 per cent loss, its first declining month of the year. Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index thuds to a four-month low, as May sees index rattled for 9.4 per cent loss
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index share benchmark retreats 0.79 per cent on Friday, bringing loss for the month to 9.42 per cent
- Foreign investors accelerated their exit from mainland equities during May, reflecting the largest single month of selling through exchange links since December 2016
