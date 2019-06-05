Beijing hopes to create and nurture its own world-class players in chipmaking, biotechnology and other areas that face the prospect of being strangled by the US. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s tech board approves first IPOs as Bannon talks of barring Chinese firms from US capital markets
- Former White House adviser Steve Bannon recently called for Chinese companies to be completely excluded from US capital markets
Topic | US-China tech war
Beijing hopes to create and nurture its own world-class players in chipmaking, biotechnology and other areas that face the prospect of being strangled by the US. Photo: Reuters