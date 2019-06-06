Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on January 31, 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Analysts slash forecasts on old Hong Kong airport land tender as chill descends on local property market

  • New residential Kai Tak land tender will fetch substantially less than full sea view site sold in May
  • Leading property consultancies estimate price drop ranging from 10 to 33 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:18pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:26pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on January 31, 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.