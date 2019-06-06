An aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on January 31, 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Analysts slash forecasts on old Hong Kong airport land tender as chill descends on local property market
- New residential Kai Tak land tender will fetch substantially less than full sea view site sold in May
- Leading property consultancies estimate price drop ranging from 10 to 33 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
An aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on January 31, 2019. Photo: Martin Chan