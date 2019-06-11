Channels

The Alibaba logo at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Business

Alibaba said to pick CICC, Credit Suisse to lead Hong Kong share sale

  • Offering could raise as much as US$20 billion, though precise target has not been finalised
  • Transaction could bolster city’s status as destination for Chinese tech listings and boost Alibaba’s cash pile as it wages subsidy war with Meituan Dianping
Topic |   Alibaba
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:08am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:07am, 11 Jun, 2019

The Alibaba logo at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
E-Commerce

Alibaba is said to weigh raising US$20 billion in Hong Kong second listing

  • Alibaba is working with financial advisers on the planned offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter
  • Alibaba said it does not comment on market rumours
Topic |   Alibaba
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:14am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 9:14am, 28 May, 2019

People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
