The Alibaba logo at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba said to pick CICC, Credit Suisse to lead Hong Kong share sale
- Offering could raise as much as US$20 billion, though precise target has not been finalised
- Transaction could bolster city’s status as destination for Chinese tech listings and boost Alibaba’s cash pile as it wages subsidy war with Meituan Dianping
Topic | Alibaba
People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba is said to weigh raising US$20 billion in Hong Kong second listing
- Alibaba is working with financial advisers on the planned offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter
- Alibaba said it does not comment on market rumours
