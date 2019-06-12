Channels

The US-China trade war is having an impact on hotel occupancy in Asia-Pacific as consumers rein in leisure spending. Photo: ALAMY
Business

Hotels brace for pain of worsening US-China trade war as consumers likely to cut non-essential spending

  • Hotel occupancy rates and ­revenues in the first quarter show the impact on consumer discretionary spending
Topic |   Asia Travel
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 8:30am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:24am, 12 Jun, 2019

The US-China trade war is having an impact on hotel occupancy in Asia-Pacific as consumers rein in leisure spending. Photo: ALAMY
The Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai supports 620 guest rooms and provides views towards Pudong, across the Huangpu River. Photo: Handout
China Business

Hyatt Hotels lays out plan to double its Asia-Pacific presence

  • New York-listed Hyatt says it plans to double its presence in China and surrounding areas over the next four years
  • Hotel group says its strategy involves tapping the growing appetite for domestic travel on the mainland, which reached 5.54 billion trips last year
Topic |   Luxury Hotels
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 3:19pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 7 Jun, 2019

The Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai supports 620 guest rooms and provides views towards Pudong, across the Huangpu River. Photo: Handout
