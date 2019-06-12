The US-China trade war is having an impact on hotel occupancy in Asia-Pacific as consumers rein in leisure spending. Photo: ALAMY
Hotels brace for pain of worsening US-China trade war as consumers likely to cut non-essential spending
- Hotel occupancy rates and revenues in the first quarter show the impact on consumer discretionary spending
Topic | Asia Travel
The US-China trade war is having an impact on hotel occupancy in Asia-Pacific as consumers rein in leisure spending. Photo: ALAMY
The Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai supports 620 guest rooms and provides views towards Pudong, across the Huangpu River. Photo: Handout
Hyatt Hotels lays out plan to double its Asia-Pacific presence
- New York-listed Hyatt says it plans to double its presence in China and surrounding areas over the next four years
- Hotel group says its strategy involves tapping the growing appetite for domestic travel on the mainland, which reached 5.54 billion trips last year
Topic | Luxury Hotels
The Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai supports 620 guest rooms and provides views towards Pudong, across the Huangpu River. Photo: Handout