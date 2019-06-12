Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters in a June 12, 2019 rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Vanke to sell 251 flats in Tuen Mun on Sunday, defying downbeat mood amid trade war, street protests and rising rates

  • Vanke Property (Hong Kong) said it will proceed with selling 251 flats at its Le Pont project in Tuen Mun on Sunday, with prices starting from HK$4.66 million for a 353 square foot unit
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wheelock cancelled a press conference for next week’s sale of Mount Regency in Tuen Mun, without saying if the sale will proceed as scheduled
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Lam Ka-sing  

Peggy Sito  

Published: 3:38pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:55pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters in a June 12, 2019 rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.