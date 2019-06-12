Protesters in a June 12, 2019 rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vanke to sell 251 flats in Tuen Mun on Sunday, defying downbeat mood amid trade war, street protests and rising rates
- Vanke Property (Hong Kong) said it will proceed with selling 251 flats at its Le Pont project in Tuen Mun on Sunday, with prices starting from HK$4.66 million for a 353 square foot unit
- Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wheelock cancelled a press conference for next week’s sale of Mount Regency in Tuen Mun, without saying if the sale will proceed as scheduled
