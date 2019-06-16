Few buyers turned up on Sunday for Vanke Property’s sale of 251 flats at the Grand Le Pont in Tuen Mun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Protest against controversial extradition bill casts shadow on Hong Kong’s largest property sales since early May
- Only 30 out of 251 flats at Vanke Property’s Grand Le Pont sold on Sunday
- No takers for Henderson Land’s Novum East, while only one flat sold at Novum West
Topic | Hong Kong property
