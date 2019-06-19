The home purchase policy relaxation is expected to further boost booming home sales in Zhuhai. Photo: Shutterstock
Housing policy easing, falling yuan to attract young Hongkongers to ‘Greater Bay Area’ cities of Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Guangzhou
- Inquiries from Hong Kong for apartments in 70-year-lease projects have gone up
- Better sales forecast as the yuan is expected to weaken further
Atlaspace, Atlas’ co-working space in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Squeezed by trade war, Chinese co-working firm Atlas pivots to ‘Greater Bay Area’, offers rent-free periods to Hong Kong businesses
- Company founded by son of Agile property chairman is launching new centre in Shenzhen’s Futian district
- ‘Greater Bay Area’ initiative will bring more Hong Kong, Macau tenants to Atlas, says executive
