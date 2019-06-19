Channels

The home purchase policy relaxation is expected to further boost booming home sales in Zhuhai. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Housing policy easing, falling yuan to attract young Hongkongers to ‘Greater Bay Area’ cities of Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Guangzhou

  • Inquiries from Hong Kong for apartments in 70-year-lease projects have gone up
  • Better sales forecast as the yuan is expected to weaken further
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 7:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Jun, 2019


Atlaspace, Atlas’ co-working space in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Squeezed by trade war, Chinese co-working firm Atlas pivots to ‘Greater Bay Area’, offers rent-free periods to Hong Kong businesses

  • Company founded by son of Agile property chairman is launching new centre in Shenzhen’s Futian district
  • ‘Greater Bay Area’ initiative will bring more Hong Kong, Macau tenants to Atlas, says executive
Topic |   Sharing economy
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 7:12pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:12pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Atlaspace, Atlas’ co-working space in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
