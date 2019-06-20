Channels

The luxury development at 8 Deep Water Bay Drive. Photo: KY Cheng
Business

Buyer walks away from US$32 million Hong Kong luxury home, as trade war and protests sap appetite for real estate investment

  • An unidentified Hong Kong buyer has walked away from a contract to buy a HK$251.23 million luxury home in the Deep Water Bay neighbourhood, forfeiting a HK$12.5 million deposit
  • The property, at 8 Deep Water Bay Drive, is a luxury apartment measuring 3,641 square feet
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 9:30am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:36am, 20 Jun, 2019

Data showing Hong Kong home prices have fallen for the second consecutive week suggests the uptrend in home prices “has been hindered”, according to Wong Leung-sing, senior associate director of research at Centaline. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong & China

Bears gather as data shows Hong Kong home prices retreat for second week after peak in May

  • Sentiment has become more risk averse amid questions on the political and economic outlook for the city, analysts say
  • Prices of older homes dropped 1.43 per cent to 186.26, for week ended June 9, according to Centa-City Leading Index
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:44am, 15 Jun, 2019

