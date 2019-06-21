Chung Chi-lam (centre), executive director at Wing Tai Properties, on Thursday announces the launch of the OMA OMA residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers hope to put recent setbacks behind them as they launch projects at discounts of up to 20 per cent
- Wing Tai prices flats at OMA OMA in Tuen Mun at HK$12,463 per sq ft, 20 per cent cheaper than rival Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Mount Regency phase two
A picture of Grand Le Pont in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Vanke to sell 251 flats in Tuen Mun on Sunday, defying downbeat mood amid trade war, street protests and rising rates
- Vanke Property (Hong Kong) said it will proceed with selling 251 flats at its Le Pont project in Tuen Mun on Sunday, with prices starting from HK$4.66 million for a 353 square foot unit
- Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wheelock cancelled a press conference for next week’s sale of Mount Regency in Tuen Mun, without saying if the sale will proceed as scheduled
