Gold prices have been soaring. Photo: Shutterstock
Investors get gold fever. But look out if Trump-Xi meeting this week is seen as a big success
- Gold has soared since mid-May, amid global uncertainties
- Xi-Trump meeting this week at G20 could prove a decisive moment. If it is deemed at big success, gold’s appeal could dim
Topic | Investing
Gold prices have been soaring. Photo: Shutterstock
Gold futures for August delivery rose to a near six-year high in US trading on Thursday. Photo: AP
China National Gold studies bid for Canadian miner Iamgold
- The potential takeover bid comes as gold futures for August delivery rose 3.6 per cent on Thursday and settled at US$1,396.90 an ounce at 1:35pm on Comex
Topic | Commodities
Gold futures for August delivery rose to a near six-year high in US trading on Thursday. Photo: AP