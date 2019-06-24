Channels

SCMP
Gold prices have been soaring. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Investors get gold fever. But look out if Trump-Xi meeting this week is seen as a big success

  • Gold has soared since mid-May, amid global uncertainties
  • Xi-Trump meeting this week at G20 could prove a decisive moment. If it is deemed at big success, gold’s appeal could dim
Topic |   Investing
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:05am, 24 Jun, 2019

Gold prices have been soaring. Photo: Shutterstock
Gold futures for August delivery rose to a near six-year high in US trading on Thursday. Photo: AP
Markets & Investing

China National Gold studies bid for Canadian miner Iamgold

  • The potential takeover bid comes as gold futures for August delivery rose 3.6 per cent on Thursday and settled at US$1,396.90 an ounce at 1:35pm on Comex
Topic |   Commodities
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:37am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:38am, 21 Jun, 2019

Gold futures for August delivery rose to a near six-year high in US trading on Thursday. Photo: AP
