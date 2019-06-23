Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong’s home prices are so scary, people will live with ghosts to get a discount

  • More than half of respondents in a survey by Squarefoot said they would consider living in a home which hid a tragic past – if the price was right
  • Flats which were the scene of a grizzly death generally sell for around a third below market value in the world’s most expensive city to buy a home
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 10:30am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:30am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chung Chi-lam (centre), executive director at Wing Tai Properties, on Thursday announces the launch of the OMA OMA residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong developers slash home prices by up to 20 per cent to kick some tempo back into the downbeat property market

  • Wing Tai prices flats at OMA OMA in Tuen Mun at HK$12,463 per sq ft, 20 per cent cheaper than rival Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Mount Regency phase two
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:44pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chung Chi-lam (centre), executive director at Wing Tai Properties, on Thursday announces the launch of the OMA OMA residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.