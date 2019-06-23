A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s home prices are so scary, people will live with ghosts to get a discount
- More than half of respondents in a survey by Squarefoot said they would consider living in a home which hid a tragic past – if the price was right
- Flats which were the scene of a grizzly death generally sell for around a third below market value in the world’s most expensive city to buy a home
Topic | Hong Kong property
Chung Chi-lam (centre), executive director at Wing Tai Properties, on Thursday announces the launch of the OMA OMA residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers slash home prices by up to 20 per cent to kick some tempo back into the downbeat property market
- Wing Tai prices flats at OMA OMA in Tuen Mun at HK$12,463 per sq ft, 20 per cent cheaper than rival Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Mount Regency phase two
