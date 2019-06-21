Area 4C site 2, which sold for HK$12.6 billion, or HK$19,636 per square foot, on May 7 holds the current record for Kai Tak. Photo: Winson Wong
Weak response among property firms to Kai Tak residential plot a week after sale was cancelled due to Hong Kong protests
- Area 4C Site 1 could yield 714,374 sq ft of gross floor area for about HK$20,000 per square foot
