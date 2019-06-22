Channels

Potential buyers queue up a the Sun Hung Kai Properties launch in West Kowloon in 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong’s buyers turn up in droves to snap up discounted new homes as prospect of rate cuts trump protests and trade war

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development together sold nearly 88 per cent of the 258 new flats on offer in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long as of 5pm
  • The robust sales reversed nearly three weeks of drubbing in the local property industry, and could give developers the confidence to launch more homes for sale, agents said
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 7:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:13pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Goldin Financial Holdings has forfeited its right to proceed with the purchase of the commercial site awarded at Kai Tak less than a month ago. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong developer walks away from HK$11.1 billion Kai Tak project, citing ‘social contradiction and economic instability’

  • Goldin Financial’s strategic U-turn reflects the biggest change of heart by a major Hong Kong company since escalation of trade war
  • Property analysts say they will monitor for further signs the property market has softened
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:04pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 17 Jun, 2019

