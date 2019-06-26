The inauguration of the Academy of Finance in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Monetary authority seeks to keep Hong Kong at cutting edge of tech, regulatory developments, launches Academy of Finance
- Academy will be funded by Exchange Fund with a budget of HK$80 million for first year
- Top executives from city to be actively involved in academy’s development programme
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
The inauguration of the Academy of Finance in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, said the ‘direction of fund flows has become more uncertain’ in view of the apparent change in the Fed’s monetary policy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Beware volatility, warns HKMA chief Norman Chan, as Hong Kong leaves interest rate unchanged in lockstep with US Fed
- Hongkongers should ‘stay vigilant in managing the potential risks arising from market volatilities’, said the head of the city’s de facto central bank
- With growth dampened by the trade war, the US Fed has signalled it is reversing course on the rising interest rate cycle that began in December 2015
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, said the ‘direction of fund flows has become more uncertain’ in view of the apparent change in the Fed’s monetary policy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng