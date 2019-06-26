Kai Tak site 4C4 at the end of the runway of Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport on 3 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Chinese developers snap up discounted Kai Tak land as Hong Kong’s mood for property sours amid protest rallies and trade war
- China Resources Land and Poly Property Group won a tender for Kai Tak Area 4C Site 1
- The winning bid of HK$12.9 billion missed market valuations, and was 8 per cent cheaper than an adjacent plot that sold in May
Topic | Hong Kong property
Kai Tak site 4C4 at the end of the runway of Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport on 3 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong