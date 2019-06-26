Aerial view of House 15 at the Mount Nicholson community on The Peak on 26 June, 2019. A 22-year-old founder of the Causeway Education Centre, bought the house for HKD$916 million. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Twenty-two-year-old splashes out US$117 million on luxury house at Mount Nicholson on The Peak
- Matthew Cheung Siu-woon splashed out HK$105,603 (US$13,526) per square foot on the property which comes with a garden and rooftop
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial view of House 15 at the Mount Nicholson community on The Peak on 26 June, 2019. A 22-year-old founder of the Causeway Education Centre, bought the house for HKD$916 million. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
A picture of Grand Le Pont in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Vanke to sell 251 flats in Tuen Mun on Sunday, defying downbeat mood amid trade war, street protests and rising rates
- Vanke Property (Hong Kong) said it will proceed with selling 251 flats at its Le Pont project in Tuen Mun on Sunday, with prices starting from HK$4.66 million for a 353 square foot unit
- Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wheelock cancelled a press conference for next week’s sale of Mount Regency in Tuen Mun, without saying if the sale will proceed as scheduled
Topic | Hong Kong property
A picture of Grand Le Pont in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout