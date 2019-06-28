Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

View of residential and commercial buildings near Prince Edward, in the Mong Kok district, on 18 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong’s May lived-in home prices rise at a slower pace as escalating trade war deterred buyers from big-ticket purchases

  • The index of used homes rose by 1.4 percentage points to a record 396.8, slowing down from April’s increment of 3.2 percentage points
  • The index, a lagging indicator, does not reflect the downbeat mood in Hong Kong’s property market caused by street protests since June 9
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 11:25am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:37am, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

View of residential and commercial buildings near Prince Edward, in the Mong Kok district, on 18 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Aerial view of House 15 at the Mount Nicholson community on The Peak on 26 June, 2019. A 22-year-old founder of the Causeway Education Centre, bought the house for HKD$916 million. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Business

Education centre boss, 22, buys US$117 million Hong Kong villa on Mount Nicholson even as city’s property remains downbeat

  • Matthew Cheung Siu-woon splashed out HK$105,603 (US$13,526) per square foot on the property which comes with a garden and rooftop
  • The deal was completed as fears of an escalation of the US-China trade war and protests in Hong Kong hit market sentiment
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 7:31pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:55am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aerial view of House 15 at the Mount Nicholson community on The Peak on 26 June, 2019. A 22-year-old founder of the Causeway Education Centre, bought the house for HKD$916 million. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.