View of residential and commercial buildings near Prince Edward, in the Mong Kok district, on 18 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s May lived-in home prices rise at a slower pace as escalating trade war deterred buyers from big-ticket purchases
- The index of used homes rose by 1.4 percentage points to a record 396.8, slowing down from April’s increment of 3.2 percentage points
- The index, a lagging indicator, does not reflect the downbeat mood in Hong Kong’s property market caused by street protests since June 9
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial view of House 15 at the Mount Nicholson community on The Peak on 26 June, 2019. A 22-year-old founder of the Causeway Education Centre, bought the house for HKD$916 million. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Education centre boss, 22, buys US$117 million Hong Kong villa on Mount Nicholson even as city’s property remains downbeat
- Matthew Cheung Siu-woon splashed out HK$105,603 (US$13,526) per square foot on the property which comes with a garden and rooftop
- The deal was completed as fears of an escalation of the US-China trade war and protests in Hong Kong hit market sentiment
