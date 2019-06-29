Potential buyers vying for Wheelock Properties’ Grand Montara flats in Tseung Kwan O on 29 June 2019. Photo SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Trade war truce lifts confidence for Hong Kong’s homebuyers, bolstering sales at the third-biggest weekend launch of 2019
- More bidders showed up on Saturday afternoon as positive news on trade negotiation lifted sentiments
- Wheelock Properties sold 200 of the 504 flats at its Grand Montara complex in Tseung Kwan O as at 6pm, agents said, adding that they expect the project to sell out by the day’s end
Topic | Weekend Property
