The G7 Fuxing bullet train prepares to head for Shanghai at the Beijing South Railway Station on July 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China’s high-speed rail network has been low speed in adoption – but that’s set to change
- In just over a decade, China has created the world’s largest high-speed rail network
- Now passenger use is expected to catch up due to rapid industrialisation, wanderlust and rising incomes
Topic | Hong Kong high-speed rail
The G7 Fuxing bullet train prepares to head for Shanghai at the Beijing South Railway Station on July 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua