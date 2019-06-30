Channels

The G7 Fuxing bullet train prepares to head for Shanghai at the Beijing South Railway Station on July 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Business

China’s high-speed rail network has been low speed in adoption – but that’s set to change

  • In just over a decade, China has created the world’s largest high-speed rail network
  • Now passenger use is expected to catch up due to rapid industrialisation, wanderlust and rising incomes
Topic |   Hong Kong high-speed rail
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 5:11pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:29pm, 30 Jun, 2019

