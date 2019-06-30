Channels

Buyers had snapped up 130 units out of the 193 on offer at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Oma development as of 5pm on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Demand for Hong Kong developer Wing Tai’s Oma Oma project pushes residential property sales to ‘one of the best weekends this year’

  • Wing Tai Properties receives 800 bids for 193 units at Oma Oma in Tuen Mun
  • On Saturday, Wheelock Properties sold all 504 Grand Montara flats in Tseung Kwan O
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 7:09pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Chung Chi-lam (centre), executive director at Wing Tai Properties, on Thursday announces the launch of the OMA OMA residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong developers slash home prices by up to 20 per cent to kick some tempo back into the downbeat property market

  • Wing Tai prices flats at OMA OMA in Tuen Mun at HK$12,463 per sq ft, 20 per cent cheaper than rival Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Mount Regency phase two
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:44pm, 21 Jun, 2019

