Shenzhen, which is part of Beijing’s ‘Greater Bay Area’ initiative. The Grant Thornton study also found about 30 per cent of all China deals pertained to assets in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Not enough Hong Kong-listed companies are conducting due diligence before deals, accounting firm Grant Thornton says

  • Study also highlights level of economic integration between Hong Kong and neighbouring cities in Pearl River Delta
  • International law firm Baker McKenzie said last week deal makers often ‘significantly’ underresourced compliance and due diligence
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Eric Ng

Published: 8:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:13am, 4 Jul, 2019

A general view of Greenland's complex in Huangpu district in Shanghai, which sold for US$1.55 billion in April to Brookfield Asset Management. The real estate sector was the most active in terms of merger and acquisitions in the first half. Photo: Greenland USA
Companies

First-half M&As by Hong Kong-listed companies shrink to six-year low as trade war, weaker yuan deterred dealmaking

  • First-half M&As involving Hong Kong companies fell 14 per cent to a six-year low of US$45.8 billion
  • Total equity market fundraising, including initial public offerings, rights issues, and shares placements, fell 46.7 per cent to US$18.7 million
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu

Published: 7:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

