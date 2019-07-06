Rare disease is defined in the US as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people. Photo: Bloomberg
Rare diseases are not uncommon, and may be the mother lode for the world’s pharmaceutical producers and researchers
- Up to 30 million people live with as many as 7,000 types of rare diseases in the United States, the world’s largest and most advanced pharmaceutical market
- US market for rare-disease drugs is estimated at US$43 billion, just under 10 per cent of the nation’s total drug spending
Topic | Health in China
Rare disease is defined in the US as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people. Photo: Bloomberg