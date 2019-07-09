Protesters make their way along Hennessy Road near Causeway Bay in a massive show of solidarity and defiance against the extradition bill, on June 16, 2019. Such protests last month affected retail sales in the city. Photo: Joanne Ma
Outlook for Hong Kong retail rents bleak as trade war and protests dampen sales
- High street rents in Central fell the most in the second quarter at 3.8 per cent
- JLL predicts a 5 to 10 per cent drop in rents for high street shops and up to 5 per cent growth for rents in shopping centres for the rest of the year
Topic | Retail properties
