Protesters make their way along Hennessy Road near Causeway Bay in a massive show of solidarity and defiance against the extradition bill, on June 16, 2019. Such protests last month affected retail sales in the city. Photo: Joanne Ma
Business

Outlook for Hong Kong retail rents bleak as trade war and protests dampen sales

  • High street rents in Central fell the most in the second quarter at 3.8 per cent
  • JLL predicts a 5 to 10 per cent drop in rents for high street shops and up to 5 per cent growth for rents in shopping centres for the rest of the year
Topic |   Retail properties
Daryl Choo

Daryl Choo  

Published: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Protesters make their way along Hennessy Road near Causeway Bay in a massive show of solidarity and defiance against the extradition bill, on June 16, 2019. Such protests last month affected retail sales in the city. Photo: Joanne Ma
