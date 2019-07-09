View of Taikoo and Quarry Bay in Hong Kong’s Eastern District from the Swire office in Quarry Bay on 25 June 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Two Hong Kong banks cut valuation of used homes as civic unrest threatens to knock property bull run off its footing
- HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) have cut valuations for used homes in New Territories and Kowloon by up to 3.6 per cent, according to data on their websites
- The move, the first since valuations were slashed by 20 per cent in October 2018, could push some homebuyers into negative equity
Topic | Hong Kong property
