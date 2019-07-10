Official title records show Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. Photo: AFP
British billionaire James Dyson buys Singapore’s priciest penthouse for a reported US$54 million
- The Brexit supporter moved his head office to Singapore in January
- Three-storey penthouse on 62nd floor comes equipped with private pool
