Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Official title records show Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. Photo: AFP
Business

British billionaire James Dyson buys Singapore’s priciest penthouse for a reported US$54 million

  • The Brexit supporter moved his head office to Singapore in January
  • Three-storey penthouse on 62nd floor comes equipped with private pool
Topic |   International Property
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:05pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:05pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Official title records show Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.