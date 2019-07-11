Symphony expects bot-driven messaging to exceed 50 per cent of the traffic on its platform within two years. The bulk is, at present, generated by humans. Photo: Shutterstock
Bots to dominate financial sector communications within two years in automation wave, messaging firm Symphony says
- HSBC, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing have jointly launched two pilot bots on Symphony’s platform
- Asia-Pacific accounts for a third of Symphony’s about 430,000 users
Topic | Banking & Finance
Symphony expects bot-driven messaging to exceed 50 per cent of the traffic on its platform within two years. The bulk is, at present, generated by humans. Photo: Shutterstock