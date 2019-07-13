Channels

A construction site at the former Kai Tak airport area. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Can Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport, take off as the city’s second business district?

  • Slow progress in infrastructure development could stall the ambitious project
  • Kai Tak will take 10-20 years to mature, experts say
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Published: 8:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:08am, 13 Jul, 2019

View of Taikoo and Quarry Bay in Hong Kong’s Eastern District from the Swire office in Quarry Bay on 25 June 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Two Hong Kong banks cut valuation of used homes as civic unrest threatens to knock property bull run off its footing

  • HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) have cut valuations for used homes in New Territories and Kowloon by up to 3.6 per cent, according to data on their websites
  • The move, the first since valuations were slashed by 20 per cent in October 2018, could push some homebuyers into negative equity
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Lam Ka-sing  

Daryl Choo  

Published: 7:06pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:34am, 10 Jul, 2019

