A construction site at the former Kai Tak airport area. Photo: Bloomberg
Can Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport, take off as the city’s second business district?
- Slow progress in infrastructure development could stall the ambitious project
- Kai Tak will take 10-20 years to mature, experts say
Topic | Hong Kong property
View of Taikoo and Quarry Bay in Hong Kong’s Eastern District from the Swire office in Quarry Bay on 25 June 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Two Hong Kong banks cut valuation of used homes as civic unrest threatens to knock property bull run off its footing
- HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) have cut valuations for used homes in New Territories and Kowloon by up to 3.6 per cent, according to data on their websites
- The move, the first since valuations were slashed by 20 per cent in October 2018, could push some homebuyers into negative equity
Topic | Hong Kong property
