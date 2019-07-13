Advertisement
Show flat and OMA OMA Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Homebuyers give their collective cold shoulder to new flats in Tuen Mun, Tai Po as persistent protest rallies weigh on sentiments
- A quarter of 442 new flats on offer in Tuen Mun and Tai Po were sold, with tepid sales also being reported elsewhere around the city
- The weekend’s sale was the biggest since an estimated 1 million protestors took to the streets on June 9 to voice their opposition to a controversial extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong property
Show flat and OMA OMA Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s property buyers gave their collective cold shoulder to the biggest sale of new homes in a month, picking up just over 30 per cent the 442 new flats on offer, as sentiments stayed downbeat amid protest rallies that have persisted since early June.
Wing Tai Properties sold 23 of the 110 flats at its OMA OMA project in Tuen Mun as of 9pm, according to sales agents. China Overseas Land & Investment sold 111 of 332 units on offer at The Regent in Tai Po, with a total contracted sales value of HK$1.03 billion (US$131.6 million).
Tepid sales were also reported in previously launch projects that were trying to clear their unsold apartments. K. Wah International sold two of 15 Solaria units in Tai Po, New World Development sold four of six Fleur Pavilia flats on offer in North Point, while Sun Hung Kai Properties sold six of the 10 apartments on offer at Mount Regency in Tuen Mun.
“The sales were not great,” said Sammy Po, chief executive at property agency Midland Realty's residential department. “It's reasonable and expected. The units on offer are mainly the last batch of units [that were already launched weeks ago] and people just lost interest in them.”
Hong Kong’s developers have slowed their sales launches amid concerns of a new battlefront in technology between the world’s two largest economies, which would hurt the city’s business prospects, spilling over to shrinking corporate profits, a weak stock market, and job losses.
Sentiments had been further dampened since June 9, when an estimated 1 million protesters took to the city’s streets to demonstrate their opposition against a controversial extradition bill, kicking off several weeks of sporadic protest rallies around the city.
Even though the controversial bill is “dead”, according
In a demonstration of how bad sentiments are,
Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Osaka in June, Washington delayed plans to add tariffs on some US$300 billion of Chinese-made products and resume trade talks, but 25 per cent levies remained in place on US$250 billion of products.
Another analyst reckons the downbeat sentiments would be temporary, adding that discounts offered by developers could help in selling their stock.
“After a relay of different protests over the weekends, we have witnessed quieter economic activities in Hong Kong in July,” said Hannah Jeong, head of valuation and advisory services at Colliers International Hong Kong. “As long as developers are more reasonable in their sales prices, they will be able to clear up the stocks quickly.”
In June, Wing Tai said it would sell flats at OMA OMA at an average price of HK$12,463 per square foot. One of the units at The Regent’s website was listed for HK$7.226 million (US$923,570), making it the cheapest by area at HK$13,114 per square foot. Developers kept the prices of the units unchanged.
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Anheuser-Busch scraps its US$9.8 billion IPO for Budweiser in Hong Kong, scuppering world’s largest fundraising plan of 2019
- The world’s brewer has cited ‘prevailing market conditions’ as one of the factors for its decision to scupper the IPO of its Budweiser unit
- The brewer will continue to evaluate its options to enhance shareholder value, Anheuser-Busch said in a statement
Topic | IPO
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Anheuser-Busch InBev has scrapped what could have been the largest global initial public offering (IPO) of 2019 in Hong Kong, in a setback to the city’s plan to catch up with New York as the world’s fundraising hub.
“The company is not proceeding with this transaction due to several factors, including the
The decision came after the unit
According to its financing schedule, Anheuser-Busch had to price its Budweiser stock by Monday, for the shares to debut on July 19 in Hong Kong. Depending on the final pricing, Budweiser is potentially raising US$8.3 billion to US$9.8 billion from the listing, surpassing Uber, which raised US$8.1 billion in New York in May to become the world’s largest IPO this year.
Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch has picked an inopportune time to tap the financial markets, as Hong Kong is still reeling from the
The city, a financial hub for Asia and an entry point for mainland China’s massive consumer market, is also squeezed by the year-long US-China trade war, which has forced companies to defer and reconsider their expansion in the city. Amid the
Global investors have subscribed for more than US$10 billion worth of Budweiser shares. Still, about 70 per cent of these orders are from hedge funds who bought at prices near the bottom end and tend to hold for the short term, according to a fund manager who declined to be named.
The remaining investors are global long-only funds. Chinese long-only funds have snubbed the offer in favour of Hong Kong-listed China Resources Beer, a brewing company headquartered in Beijing.
The lack of institutional support for the share has some investors worried that it may slip beneath its offer price during next week’s debut.
The offeror “wants to sell the share at HK$47 apiece, but the market sentiment seems to be inclining toward Hk$40 and that’s a huge discount,” said Louis Tse Ming Kwong, managing director of VC Asset Management. “So the major factor is fixing the share price at the right level.”
Another worry is that China’s consumption of beer and other alcohol could be dampened by a government crackdown on organised crime since the start of the year, which has hurt business at karaoke bars and late-night restaurants in cities across China.
“The listing could be suspended or withdrawn if the company cannot set the price on Monday,” said Steven Tse, senior equity research analyst at Hong Kong brokerage SBI China Capital.
The Hong Kong retail tranche of the offering, accounting for 5 per cent of the overall shares, was estimated by local brokerages to be 3.7 to 5 times oversubscribed, a tepid response in comparison to interest such mega listings have attracted from local investors in the past.
The huge scale of the listing led to a drop in local cash deposits, triggering a surge in Hong Kong’s interbank lending rate (Hibor), or the rate at which banks lend to each other. As interest rates rose, retail investors became less enthusiastic towards the listing offer, brokers said.
One-month Hibor spiked to 2.99 per cent late last week, the highest level since October 2008, before easing to 2.18 per cent on Friday.
Budweiser sells more than 50 beer brands in 39 territories, and counts China, Australia, South Korea, India and Vietnam among its key markets in Asia-Pacific.
The brewer is the largest by sales in China, according to data from industry consultancy GlobalData cited in Budweiser’s prospectus.
The company focuses on high-end beer, which represents the fastest-growing segment in the Asian market, according to GlobalData.
Proceeds from the listing will be used to repay loans due to AB InBev subsidiaries, according to the listing prospectus.