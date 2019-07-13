“The sales were not great,” said Sammy Po, chief executive at property agency Midland Realty's residential department. “It's reasonable and expected. The units on offer are mainly the last batch of units [that were already launched weeks ago] and people just lost interest in them.”

Hong Kong’s developers have slowed their sales launches amid concerns of a new battlefront in technology between the world’s two largest economies, which would hurt the city’s business prospects, spilling over to shrinking corporate profits, a weak stock market, and job losses.

Sentiments had been further dampened since June 9, when an estimated 1 million protesters took to the city’s streets to demonstrate their opposition against a controversial extradition bill, kicking off several weeks of sporadic protest rallies around the city.

SUBSCRIBE TO SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Get updates direct to your inbox SUBMIT By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

to a July 9 admission Even though the controversial bill is “dead”, accordingby the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, protesters have pressed on with their rallies, weighing on Hong Kong’s business sentiments.

Advertisement

Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Osaka in June, Washington delayed plans to add tariffs on some US$300 billion of Chinese-made products and resume trade talks, but 25 per cent levies remained in place on US$250 billion of products.

Another analyst reckons the downbeat sentiments would be temporary, adding that discounts offered by developers could help in selling their stock.

“After a relay of different protests over the weekends, we have witnessed quieter economic activities in Hong Kong in July,” said Hannah Jeong, head of valuation and advisory services at Colliers International Hong Kong. “As long as developers are more reasonable in their sales prices, they will be able to clear up the stocks quickly.”

In June, Wing Tai said it would sell flats at OMA OMA at an average price of HK$12,463 per square foot. One of the units at The Regent’s website was listed for HK$7.226 million (US$923,570), making it the cheapest by area at HK$13,114 per square foot. Developers kept the prices of the units unchanged.