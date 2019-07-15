Royal Hill, a residential estate in Bantian, Shenzhen. Home prices in the city rose the fastest among the top cities in China. Photo: Pearl Liu
Bull run in China’s home prices continues for 50 straight months in June, but growth slows as curbs kick in
- Average new home price up 0.6 per cent in June compared to the 0.71 per cent increase in May
Topic | China property
