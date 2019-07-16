Tung Yuk Court is a residential estate part of the city’s Home Ownership Scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government-funded home sells for record HK$9 million in Shau Kei Wan
- Three-bedroom apartment in Tung Yuk Court breaks record set by similar unit in May last year
- A record 2,860 second-hand Home Ownership Scheme units have been sold in the first six months this year
Topic | Hong Kong housing
