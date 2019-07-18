Channels

Riot police confront demonstrators to disperse them inside New Town Plaza shopping centre, operated by Sun Hung Kai Properties, during a protest in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Standard Chartered cuts Hong Kong’s growth prospects through 2021 as US-China trade war puts the squeeze on city’s economy

  • Hong Kong’s gross domestic product (GDP) may grow 1.4 per cent in 2019, expand 2 per cent next year, and increase 2.3 per cent in 2021, Standard Chartered said
  • An earlier forecast by the bank had Hong Kong’s economy growing 2.2 per cent in 2019, 2.6 per cent in 2020 and 3 per cent in 2021
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 5:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

BlackRock Investment Institute says the US-China trade war is affecting confidence in terms of corporate capital expenditure, manufacturing production and growth globally. Photo: AFP
Investor Relations

Tensions between US-China over trade, technology ‘persistent’, could last for years, BlackRock says

  • Trade war weighing on confidence in capital expenditure and manufacturing, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute
  • US now an ‘exporter of economic and political instability’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 10:21am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:16pm, 18 Jul, 2019

BlackRock Investment Institute says the US-China trade war is affecting confidence in terms of corporate capital expenditure, manufacturing production and growth globally. Photo: AFP
