The Pangu real estate project next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing. Sitting along a north-south axis, the row of five buildings is led by the tallest tower, which resembled a dragon’s head, pointed southward. Sitting atop the next three towers are four siheyuan for each tower, as Beijing’s traditional courtyard houses are called. Tower 5, the dragon’s head, is going on the auction block on August 19. Photo: Wikipedia.
Creditors put fugitive Guo Wengui’s dragon head-shaped Pangu Plaza on the auction block at a steep discount to recoup debt
- Pangu Plaza Tower 5, shaped like a dragon’s head next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing, will receive bids for 24 hours from 10:00am on August 19 on Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce site
- The building has a reserve price of 5.18 billion yuan, less than half the neighbourhood’s going rate and one-eighth of what its fugitive former owner said is worth
Topic | Guo Wengui
