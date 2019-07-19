Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Pangu real estate project next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing. Sitting along a north-south axis, the row of five buildings is led by the tallest tower, which resembled a dragon’s head, pointed southward. Sitting atop the next three towers are four siheyuan for each tower, as Beijing’s traditional courtyard houses are called. Tower 5, the dragon’s head, is going on the auction block on August 19. Photo: Wikipedia.
Business

Creditors put fugitive Guo Wengui’s dragon head-shaped Pangu Plaza on the auction block at a steep discount to recoup debt

  • Pangu Plaza Tower 5, shaped like a dragon’s head next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing, will receive bids for 24 hours from 10:00am on August 19 on Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce site
  • The building has a reserve price of 5.18 billion yuan, less than half the neighbourhood’s going rate and one-eighth of what its fugitive former owner said is worth
Topic |   Guo Wengui
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 12:27pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:27pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Pangu real estate project next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing. Sitting along a north-south axis, the row of five buildings is led by the tallest tower, which resembled a dragon’s head, pointed southward. Sitting atop the next three towers are four siheyuan for each tower, as Beijing’s traditional courtyard houses are called. Tower 5, the dragon’s head, is going on the auction block on August 19. Photo: Wikipedia.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.