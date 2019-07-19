The Pangu real estate project next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing. Sitting along a north-south axis, the row of five buildings is led by the tallest tower, which resembled a dragon’s head, pointed southward. Sitting atop the next three towers are four siheyuan for each tower, as Beijing’s traditional courtyard houses are called. Tower 5, the dragon’s head, is going on the auction block on August 19. Photo: Wikipedia.