China’s pharmaceutical market is the second-largest in the world after the US, with US$137 billion in total spending in 2018. Photo: Alamy
Hong Kong developer Nan Fung launches arthritis and cancer biosimilars joint venture with Korean biopharmaceutical firm
- Shanghai-based Vcell Healthcare Limited has been set up with Incheon-based Celltrion
- Developer also plans to build a general hospital in Shenzhen
