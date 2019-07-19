Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s pharmaceutical market is the second-largest in the world after the US, with US$137 billion in total spending in 2018. Photo: Alamy
Business

Hong Kong developer Nan Fung launches arthritis and cancer biosimilars joint venture with Korean biopharmaceutical firm

  • Shanghai-based Vcell Healthcare Limited has been set up with Incheon-based Celltrion
  • Developer also plans to build a general hospital in Shenzhen
Topic |   Nan Fung
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 7:36pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:36pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s pharmaceutical market is the second-largest in the world after the US, with US$137 billion in total spending in 2018. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.