Police fire tear gas to protesters in Admiralty during a protest to demand authorities scrapping a proposed extradition bill at Harcourt Road in Hong Kong on 12 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/K Y Cheng
Hong Kong’s property buyers are rushing for the sidelines to wait out city’s festering political crisis and almost-daily protest rallies
- Sales of lived-in homes will fall 35.5 per cent to a five-month low in July, with the transacted value dropping by 33.7 per cent, according to a forecast by Centaline
- Even the flipping of car-parking space, a unique short-term speculation in Hong Kong, fell by 52.4 per cent this month to fewer than 600 lots, Midland Realty said
Topic | Hong Kong property
