A China Southern Airlines plane lands at Hong Kong International Airport. The carrier last year posted a 51.4 per cent decline in net profit, on the back of higher fuel costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Parent firm of China Southern, country’s largest airline, receives US$4 billion cash injection for overseas expansion
- Proceeds to be used to boost carrier’s core air transport business, and in line with Belt and Road Initiative, Greater Bay Area strategy
- Shenzhen Penghang Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding and Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group to contribute 10 billion yuan each
