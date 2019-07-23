A Bonjour store in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. The company has said demonstrations and social unrest in the city had an impact on its financial performance for the first half this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Listed Hong Kong retailers feel the pinch as trade war, protests weigh on sales
- Retailers such as Aeon Stores (Hong Kong) have posted profit warnings with the stock exchange for first half of 2019
- Stock prices of Bonjour and Giordano have dropped 19 per cent since the beginning of the year
A customer hunts for bargains at a discount retail shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 12. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s crucial retail sector slowed by high rent, manpower shortage and staff turnover, survey shows
- Nearly 80 per cent of local retailers say rent is a challenge – with spaces in malls more expensive than ever
- Industry insider predicts double-digit drop in retail sales if political turmoil continues
